Revised National Essential Diagnostics List: A Boost to Village Health Centres
The ICMR has proposed an updated National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL) to improve diagnostic access at various healthcare levels in India. It includes critical tests like those for diabetes and hepatitis B. Stakeholder feedback has shaped this draft, now open to public consultation for further refinement.
In a significant move, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has unveiled a revised version of the National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL), focusing on ensuring vital diagnostic tests are accessible across healthcare facilities in India. This initiative aims to bolster health services, particularly at the village-level health centres.
The updated draft outlines nine crucial diagnostics, including tests for diabetes, malaria, TB, and HIV, to be mandatory at grassroots health centres. Additionally, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are expected to offer Hepatitis B testing alongside these nine diagnostics.
Gathering inputs from varied stakeholders, the draft emphasizes the need for comprehensive diagnostic facilities, from basic village-level centres to district hospitals. Primary Health Centres will include tests for dengue and Japanese Encephalitis, while district hospitals will offer advanced imaging like CT and MRI scans. ICMR's initiative is a step forward in integrating diagnostics as a core component of public health infrastructure.
