Inferno in Seongnam: Commercial Building Blaze Traps Many
A massive fire broke out in a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, trapping several people. The building, at least eight stories tall, was engulfed in black smoke with flames on its lower floors. There have been confirmed casualties, as reported by YTN television.
A raging fire in a commercial building in Seongnam, south of Seoul, has left multiple people trapped, according to YTN television reports.
Footage captured by YTN shows the building, towering at least eight stories, enveloped in thick black smoke with flames consuming its lower levels.
Authorities have confirmed that there are casualties, as the situation continues to unfold.
