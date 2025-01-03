Supreme Court Urges Action on Vacant Medical Seats
The Supreme Court has highlighted the issue of vacant seats in medical courses, urging the Centre to coordinate with stakeholders to find a solution. This follows concerns over unfilled super speciality positions in medical education. The Court has set a three-month deadline for recommendations.
The Supreme Court has underscored the critical issue of vacant seats in medical courses, emphasizing that they should not remain empty. The Court urged the Centre to meet with relevant stakeholders, including states, to address the issue.
Earlier this year, the apex court noted that over 1,000 super speciality seats remained unfilled, highlighting the contradiction of a doctor shortage with available training positions left vacant. The Centre responded by proposing a committee of stakeholders under the director general of health services' leadership.
During the recent hearing, the Centre reported that the committee had provided recommendations. The Court directed the Centre to convene a meeting and develop a concrete proposal within three months, resuming deliberations in April.
