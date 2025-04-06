Tumult in Health Sector: Trump's Decisions Impact FDA, Unraveling Developments from Gene Therapy to Measles

The health sector witnesses significant upheaval as the Trump administration's dismissals ripple through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This has impacted the review system for new drugs, delaying medical advancements. Reuters cites sources revealing that the FDA will lose 3,500 employees under a major restructuring intended to cut down the federal workforce.

Simultaneously, legal eyes turn to the UK, where anti-abortion activist Livia Tossici-Bolt was found guilty of violating protest restrictions. Her case, resonating internationally due to free speech concerns, reflects broader tensions around abortion rights and legislation.

Furthermore, a resurgence of measles in Texas has claimed its second victim amid nearly 500 cases as U.S. health agencies navigate growing public health challenges. Several other stories reveal ongoing investigations, policy shifts, and pressing health debates within America, bringing the sector into a state of intensified scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)