President Murmu Commends NIMHANS: A Model for Integrative Mental Health Care

President Droupadi Murmu lauded NIMHANS on Friday for its integrative mental health services, drawing attention to the application of Yoga and Ayurveda in addressing mental health issues. During the Institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations, she highlighted NIMHANS as a model, citing the need for traditional practices in mental health promotion.

In her speech, President Murmu inaugurated key facilities at the Institute, including the Psychiatry Specialty Block and advanced diagnostic equipment. She also emphasized the importance of mental health awareness, noting the declining stigma and increasing patient openness worldwide, and praised initiatives like Tele-MANAS.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also praised NIMHANS for its contributions to mental health and neurosciences globally, acknowledging the Institute's role as a leader in clinical care, research, and education.

