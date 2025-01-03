Transforming Healthcare: Tele-Medicine on the Move

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar officially launched two state-of-the-art mobile clinics equipped with tele-medicine services, set to operate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The event emphasized the government's push for innovative healthcare solutions.

In his address during the flag-off ceremony, Vice President Dhankhar underscored the pivotal role of ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to all citizens. Citing it as a mission spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar highlighted tele-medicine's growing success in this endeavor.

Dhankhar further lauded India's progress in digital technology, which has been pivotal in enhancing tele-medicine services. He remarked that the country's digital penetration has earned international admiration, showcasing India's commitment to evolving healthcare delivery systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)