Transforming Healthcare: Tele-Medicine on the Move

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated two advanced mobile clinics equipped with tele-medicine in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Addressing the event, he highlighted the importance of providing quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare, emphasizing the success of tele-medicine under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:43 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar officially launched two state-of-the-art mobile clinics equipped with tele-medicine services, set to operate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The event emphasized the government's push for innovative healthcare solutions.

In his address during the flag-off ceremony, Vice President Dhankhar underscored the pivotal role of ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to all citizens. Citing it as a mission spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar highlighted tele-medicine's growing success in this endeavor.

Dhankhar further lauded India's progress in digital technology, which has been pivotal in enhancing tele-medicine services. He remarked that the country's digital penetration has earned international admiration, showcasing India's commitment to evolving healthcare delivery systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

