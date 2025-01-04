Alcohol and Cancer: A Clear Warning from the Surgeon General
The U.S. Surgeon General warns that all alcoholic drinks increase the risk of cancer. The link between alcohol and cancer has been recognized since 1987, with evidence strengthening over time. Certain types of cancer, like breast and liver, are particularly associated with alcohol consumption.
In a significant health warning, the U.S. Surgeon General announced that all alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and spirits, should carry cancer risk labels. Research dating back to 1987 highlights alcohol as a carcinogen, with risks increasing as consumption rises.
Current dietary guidelines suggest moderation, but the risk of alcohol-related cancers, such as breast, liver, and esophagus, is notable even at low consumption levels. The report outlines mechanisms that link alcohol to cancer, including DNA damage and hormone changes.
While there is some evidence suggesting moderate alcohol intake could reduce risks of nonfatal heart issues, the Surgeon General emphasizes the cancer-related dangers, particularly as drinking patterns change globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
