Left Menu

Alcohol and Cancer: A Clear Warning from the Surgeon General

The U.S. Surgeon General warns that all alcoholic drinks increase the risk of cancer. The link between alcohol and cancer has been recognized since 1987, with evidence strengthening over time. Certain types of cancer, like breast and liver, are particularly associated with alcohol consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:39 IST
Alcohol and Cancer: A Clear Warning from the Surgeon General
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant health warning, the U.S. Surgeon General announced that all alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and spirits, should carry cancer risk labels. Research dating back to 1987 highlights alcohol as a carcinogen, with risks increasing as consumption rises.

Current dietary guidelines suggest moderation, but the risk of alcohol-related cancers, such as breast, liver, and esophagus, is notable even at low consumption levels. The report outlines mechanisms that link alcohol to cancer, including DNA damage and hormone changes.

While there is some evidence suggesting moderate alcohol intake could reduce risks of nonfatal heart issues, the Surgeon General emphasizes the cancer-related dangers, particularly as drinking patterns change globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025