Controversy Erupts Over Israel's Raid on Gaza Hospital
Amid international scrutiny, Israel defends its raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, citing security threats from militant activities. The UN and WHO challenge Israel's rationale, demanding investigations into attacks on medical facilities. The detention of hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya has amplified concerns.
Israel has come under intense international scrutiny after its raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza. The operation, said to be based on claims of militant activity by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad within the premises, is facing pushback from global organizations questioning the evidence.
Israeli officials, including U.N. Ambassador Daniel Meron, insist that their actions were based on credible intelligence aimed at protecting civilian lives. However, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk and the World Health Organization have called the justification unsubstantiated and demanded thorough investigations.
The hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, remains in Israeli detention, suspected of being a Hamas operative. His detention, along with the broader attack on healthcare infrastructure, has drawn concern from the WHO and members of the U.N. Security Council, as diplomatic tensions rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
