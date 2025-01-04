Left Menu

U.S. Surgeon's Cancer Warning: Alcohol Labels and Health Initiatives

U.S. health-related news updates include: a $306 million investment for bird flu monitoring, a new advisory on alcohol's cancer risk, a nasal swab test for asthma, and California's initiative against ultra-processed foods. Additionally, the DOJ reports on Oklahoma's mental health system, and Eli Lilly joins a lawsuit over weight-loss drugs.

The United States is escalating its fight against public health threats, unveiling a $306 million fund aimed at strengthening bird flu monitoring as the virus infiltrates dairy herds and farm workers nationwide. In December, the first severe human case emerged in Louisiana.

On a separate front, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued a pivotal advisory urging for cancer risk warnings on alcoholic beverage labels. This initiative aligns with efforts observed globally, though it faces potential resistance from incoming government leadership.

In related news, California Governor Gavin Newsom targets ultra-processed foods in a new health strategy, and Oklahoma's treatment of the mentally ill falls under federal scrutiny. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly seeks involvement in a lawsuit regarding generic versions of its weight-loss medications.

