Tragic Picnic Turned Into Blaze in Tripura

In Mohanpur, West Tripura, a bus carrying students on a picnic erupted into flames due to a generator blast on Sunday, resulting in burn injuries for 13 students, a senior police officer reported.

Nine students were admitted to GBP Hospital, while four others were discharged after local treatment, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his concern about the incident on social media, ensuring that the government is closely monitoring the situation for immediate medical aid to the affected students and urging caution in future outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)