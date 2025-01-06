Rohingya Refugees Reach Indonesia Amid Rising Sea Arrivals

Over the weekend, more than 200 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia's Aceh province, underscoring a rising wave of arrivals by sea among the stateless population in Southeast Asia. These mainly Muslim Rohingya originate from Myanmar and are recognized as the world's largest stateless group.

Typically escaping harsh conditions in refugee camps on fragile boats to Thailand, Indonesia, or Malaysia when seas are calmer, the Rohingya seek sanctuary amid the lack of citizenship and regular abuse in their home country. Miftach Tjut Adek, the chief of Aceh's fishing community, and Faisal Rahman from the UNHCR, confirmed these latest arrivals.

During October and November of last year, more than 500 Rohingya reached Indonesia. According to UN data, over 2,000 have arrived in 2023 alone, exceeding the combined total of the past four years. The situation sheds light on the plight of nearly 1 million Rohingya living in Bangladesh, which harbors the world's largest refugee camp, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

