First Reported Cases of HMPV in India: A Nation on Alert

India has reported its first cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus recognized globally, in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, marking the initial instances of this virus in the country.

Five infants have tested positive, leading to assured responses from national and state health officials who emphasize no need for concern. They assure that India's health systems are prepared to manage any potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated that while the virus has been spreading, it is not new, and there is currently no observed surge in common respiratory pathogens in India. Health departments across affected states are coordinating closely, ensuring a vigilant and swift response if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)