Global Markets Surge Amidst Trump's Tariff Denial

Global stock markets increased as the U.S. dollar fell after President-elect Donald Trump denied reports of a less-aggressive approach on tariffs. His denial reassured markets, with gains observed in technology, materials, and consumer discretionary stocks. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose significantly.

Global stock markets rallied on Monday following a denial by President-elect Donald Trump of a possible shift in his tariff policy. The U.S. dollar index concurrently decreased, indicating market relief.

Trump dismissed the report as 'Fake News,' asserting his administration's commitment to its original trade agenda. European stocks and currencies benefited from the news, bolstered by expectations of continued aggressive tariff measures.

Major U.S. stock indexes also climbed, influenced by positive performance in technology and consumer sectors. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq witnessed notable advances, with other global markets following suit.

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

