Global Markets Surge Amidst Trump's Tariff Denial

Global stock markets rallied on Monday following a denial by President-elect Donald Trump of a possible shift in his tariff policy. The U.S. dollar index concurrently decreased, indicating market relief.

Trump dismissed the report as 'Fake News,' asserting his administration's commitment to its original trade agenda. European stocks and currencies benefited from the news, bolstered by expectations of continued aggressive tariff measures.

Major U.S. stock indexes also climbed, influenced by positive performance in technology and consumer sectors. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq witnessed notable advances, with other global markets following suit.

