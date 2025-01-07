Left Menu

Odisha Amplifies Measures Against HMPV Threat

The Odisha government has taken steps to address potential Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections despite no current Central advisory. State public health director assured the public of strengthened disease surveillance. Originating in the Netherlands in 2001, HMPV has moderately transmissible characteristics.

Updated: 07-01-2025 00:04 IST
  India

Amid growing concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections surfacing across parts of the country, Odisha government officials have stated that preventive measures are firmly in place. State public health director Nilakantha Mishra reassured the public, noting that while the Centre has not yet issued an advisory, the state is ready to respond to any developments.

Speaking to the media, Mishra outlined the state's strategy. Special emphasis has been put on bolstering the disease surveillance system with particular focus on influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). "In areas where there is a noticeable increase in cough and cold cases, individuals are tested and given necessary treatment," he said. Lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic have allowed the state to enhance its health infrastructure significantly.

First identified in the Netherlands in 2001, Human Metapneumovirus has shown its presence in parts of India before. Mishra described it as a "moderately transmissible virus," underscoring the significance of the state's preemptive measures in dealing with possible outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

