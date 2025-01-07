First U.S. H5N1 Bird Flu Patient Dies in Louisiana

In a concerning development, the Louisiana Department of Health announced the death of the first U.S. patient hospitalized with H5N1 bird flu. The patient, who was over 65 and had underlying medical issues, was the latest to draw attention to the potential threats of avian influenza in humans.

The department emphasized that, while the overall risk to the general public remains low, individuals who work directly with birds, poultry, or cows, or who consciously participate in related recreational activities, could be more susceptible to the virus.

This development underlines the importance of vigilant monitoring and precautionary measures for those in close contact with animals, aiming to prevent further transmission and ensure public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)