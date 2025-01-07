Stryker's $4.9B Move: Acquiring Inari to Combat Vascular Diseases

In a strategic push to combat venous diseases, Stryker has agreed to acquire Inari Medical in an all-cash deal valued at $4.9 billion. The acquisition enhances Stryker's capabilities in treating venous thromboembolism and related vascular conditions. Terms of the deal include a per-share price of $80, as reported by Reuters.

Stryker CEO Kevin Lobo emphasized the significance of the acquisition, stating that it expands the company's portfolio and elevates care standards for patients with peripheral vascular diseases. Inari's market presence has grown as it explored sale options, ultimately securing this agreement anticipated to close by Q1 of 2025.

Market reaction to the news was positive, with Inari's shares experiencing a significant surge. This acquisition occurs amid rising demand for medical implant devices in the U.S., driven by a return to surgical procedures post-COVID-19. Inari's recent financial results showed revenue growth, despite a current operating loss, projecting stability by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)