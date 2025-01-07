Kalari Rasayana Unveils Wellness Trends for 2025

Kalari Rasayana, an acclaimed Ayurvedic wellness center in Kerala, has announced the latest wellness trends set to shape 2025. The focus spans mental health, personalized nutrition, and sustainability, underscoring a holistic approach to well-being.

Mental wellness, a growing priority globally, is addressed through Ayurveda's meditation and yoga practices. These methods aim to alleviate stress, insomnia, and other mental strains, offering tailored treatments that restore balance to the nervous system.

Additionally, the center emphasizes sustainable wellness through the use of local herbs and eco-friendly methods. Dr. Firoz Varun highlights the integration of Ayurvedic philosophies into everyday life as key to achieving balance and harmony.

