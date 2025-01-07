Tamil Nadu Eases Concerns Over Human Metapneumovirus
The Tamil Nadu government reassures the public that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not new or highly dangerous. Two individuals, including a cancer patient, tested positive but are doing well. The government advises symptomatic individuals to practice safety measures and confirms no significant impact in the state.
The Tamil Nadu government has put the public at ease regarding concerns about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), stating it is neither novel nor particularly potent. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that of the two reported HMPV cases in the state, both patients are in stable condition.
One patient from Salem, a 69-year-old battling cancer, hypertension, and diabetes, and the other, a 45-year-old, have shown encouraging recovery signs, according to officials. Minister Subramanian emphasized the country's and state's low impact of this virus, urging against undue panic.
Subramanian advised those experiencing symptoms like cold or cough to consider testing for HMPV, albeit no exclusive treatments are currently available. He also reiterated the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin is closely monitoring the situation.
