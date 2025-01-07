Left Menu

Empowering Mobility: NONSTOP Store Launches in Mumbai

NONSTOP's first flagship store opens in Mumbai, offering cutting-edge personal mobility and rehab products. With brands like WHILL and Vermeiren, the store features innovative devices for seniors and individuals with disabilities. The launch marks a strategic expansion to promote greater independence and better quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:23 IST
  • India

NONSTOP, a pioneer in personal mobility and rehab products, has launched its first flagship store in Mumbai, aiming to revolutionize healthcare standards for personal mobility needs. This Mumbai flagship store, situated in Prabhadevi, is India's first multi-brand mobility showroom. It features cutting-edge technologies from renowned global leaders and offers expert consultations.

Renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani, at the inauguration, highlighted the user-friendly nature of the technologically advanced mobility aids, designed to boost independence and reduce joint stress. These aids, including wheelchairs and walkers, help alleviate stress on joints and provide better weight distribution, enhancing comfort and protection.

Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO & Founder of NONSTOP, emphasized the strategic store launch, aligning with the company's vision to enhance independence for individuals. The initiative is powered by growing demand for high-quality mobility solutions due to rising awareness and government support in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

