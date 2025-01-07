Karnataka BJP Sounds Alarm on Human Metapneumovirus Threat

The BJP in Karnataka has issued a warning to the state government about the potential threat posed by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), noting its severe impact in China.

Two children in Bengaluru have already tested positive, prompting Leader of Opposition R Ashoka to call for immediate action on healthcare infrastructure, particularly concerning oxygen and ICU bed availability in public hospitals.

While Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked for calm, Ashoka emphasized the necessity of preparedness, stating that the virus affects older people and those with weaker lungs as well. Proactive measures are crucial to prevent a potential outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)