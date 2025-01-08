Congress Proposes 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for Delhi Healthcare

The Congress party on Wednesday announced an ambitious healthcare initiative, the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', committing up to Rs 25 lakh in free health insurance if they win the upcoming Delhi elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot described the scheme as a potential transformative step in improving healthcare services for Delhi residents, reflecting the party's dedication to critical needs.

The party's campaign prominently featured the slogan 'Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori', with Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 and results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)