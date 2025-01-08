Congress Proposes 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for Delhi Healthcare
The Congress party proposes the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' offering free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh if elected in Delhi. Senior leader Ashok Gehlot emphasized the scheme's potential impact and the party's commitment to residents' healthcare needs. Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Wednesday announced an ambitious healthcare initiative, the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', committing up to Rs 25 lakh in free health insurance if they win the upcoming Delhi elections.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot described the scheme as a potential transformative step in improving healthcare services for Delhi residents, reflecting the party's dedication to critical needs.
The party's campaign prominently featured the slogan 'Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori', with Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 and results expected on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Signs Contested Defense Bill Amid Healthcare Dispute
The Rise of Group Health Insurance: Affordable Protection for Businesses
ESIC Boosts Healthcare Services with IT Upgrades and Enhanced Digital Platforms
Digital Surge: UPI and Insurance Transactions Skyrocket in Rural India
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message