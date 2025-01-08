Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Continued Strikes in Gaza
Israeli military airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 22 people as the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite intensified diplomatic efforts, both sides maintain rigid conditions, with the U.S. aiming for a resolution before President-elect Trump’s inauguration.
As Israeli military airstrikes across Gaza claimed at least 22 lives on Wednesday, diplomatic efforts by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are intensifying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This comes amidst critical efforts to resolve sticking points in negotiations.
One airstrike resulted in the death of at least 10 people in a multi-story house within the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, while others perished in the nearby Zeitoun suburb and Deir Al-Balah city, according to Palestinian medics. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding these incidents.
With the current U.S. administration eyeing a deal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the urgency mounts. Meanwhile, both sides accuse each other of blocking the deal with steadfast demands, highlighting the complex hurdles to a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
