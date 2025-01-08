Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Continued Strikes in Gaza

As Israeli military airstrikes across Gaza claimed at least 22 lives on Wednesday, diplomatic efforts by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are intensifying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This comes amidst critical efforts to resolve sticking points in negotiations.

One airstrike resulted in the death of at least 10 people in a multi-story house within the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, while others perished in the nearby Zeitoun suburb and Deir Al-Balah city, according to Palestinian medics. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding these incidents.

With the current U.S. administration eyeing a deal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the urgency mounts. Meanwhile, both sides accuse each other of blocking the deal with steadfast demands, highlighting the complex hurdles to a resolution.

