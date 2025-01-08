Warburg Pincus Explores $5 Billion Sale of Modernizing Medicine

Private equity giant Warburg Pincus is exploring the potential sale of Modernizing Medicine, a move that could value the healthcare technology company at upwards of $5 billion, insiders reveal.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and co-founded by Daniel Cane and Michael Sherling, ModMed is seeking buyers under the guidance of a financial advisor. This development follows Warburg Pincus's initial investment in 2017, and the firm has been investing strategically across 230 companies in various sectors.

While discussions are underway, officials from Warburg Pincus and ModMed have refrained from commenting. The firm's decision remains tentative, as they may choose to maintain their stake in ModMed or pursue alternative financial strategies for the company.

