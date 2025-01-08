Left Menu

Warburg Pincus Explores $5 Billion Sale of Modernizing Medicine

Warburg Pincus is considering selling Modernizing Medicine, valuing the medical software company at over $5 billion. ModMed, based in Florida, is working with a financial advisor to attract potential buyers. Warburg Pincus could retain ownership, having first invested in ModMed in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:51 IST
Warburg Pincus Explores $5 Billion Sale of Modernizing Medicine

Private equity giant Warburg Pincus is exploring the potential sale of Modernizing Medicine, a move that could value the healthcare technology company at upwards of $5 billion, insiders reveal.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and co-founded by Daniel Cane and Michael Sherling, ModMed is seeking buyers under the guidance of a financial advisor. This development follows Warburg Pincus's initial investment in 2017, and the firm has been investing strategically across 230 companies in various sectors.

While discussions are underway, officials from Warburg Pincus and ModMed have refrained from commenting. The firm's decision remains tentative, as they may choose to maintain their stake in ModMed or pursue alternative financial strategies for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025