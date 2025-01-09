Left Menu

Dollar Dominance Amid Tariff Turbulence

The U.S. dollar surged on Thursday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and tariff threats. President-elect Trump's potential declaration of a national economic emergency adds to market volatility. Analysts anticipate policy effects on growth and inflation. The euro and pound struggle, while yen intervention concerns linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 07:41 IST
Dollar Dominance Amid Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar made significant strides on Thursday, bolstered by rising Treasury yields and the looming threat of tariffs, putting the yen, sterling, and euro under pressure as they hovered near multi-month lows.

Amid market focus on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated policy changes, reports suggest he might declare a national economic emergency, paving the way for universal tariffs. Such policies are expected to influence growth and inflation, stirring market apprehension.

Bond yields have ascended, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note reaching 4.73%, the highest since April, reflecting the evolving tariff landscape's impact on the dollar and currency markets. Analysts remain cautious, noting potential complexities of tariff talk on USD's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025