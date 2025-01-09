Dollar Dominance Amid Tariff Turbulence

The U.S. dollar made significant strides on Thursday, bolstered by rising Treasury yields and the looming threat of tariffs, putting the yen, sterling, and euro under pressure as they hovered near multi-month lows.

Amid market focus on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated policy changes, reports suggest he might declare a national economic emergency, paving the way for universal tariffs. Such policies are expected to influence growth and inflation, stirring market apprehension.

Bond yields have ascended, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note reaching 4.73%, the highest since April, reflecting the evolving tariff landscape's impact on the dollar and currency markets. Analysts remain cautious, noting potential complexities of tariff talk on USD's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)