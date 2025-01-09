Left Menu

Miracle Birth on Mediterranean: Baby Born on Migrant Dinghy

A baby girl was born on a migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands. The boat was carrying 60 migrants, and both mother and child were in good health. The migrants were mainly from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco. The Canary Islands are experiencing a surge in migrant arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A baby girl made a dramatic entrance into the world aboard a migrant dinghy heading to Spain's Canary Islands. Spanish rescue services released a photograph capturing the newborn alongside her mother and fellow migrants tightly packed on the vessel.

The vessel was first detected near Lanzarote on January 6, coinciding with the Epiphany holiday in Spain. Upon reaching the site, coastguard rescuers discovered the infant and mother in stable condition among 60 people onboard, inclusive of women and children.

Captain Domingo Trujillo recounted to TVE the remarkable delivery, noting the newborn was unwrapped and just minutes old. Medics promptly advised hospital transfer for the duo, with commander Alvaro Serrano Perez calling it a cherished 'gift' on Three Kings Day. Increased migration pressures afflict the Canary Islands, receiving record arrivals primarily from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

