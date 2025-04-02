Miraculous Rescue Amid Myanmar's Catastrophic Quake Aftermath

Amid the ongoing devastation following a massive earthquake in Myanmar, rescue teams achieved a rare moment of hope early Wednesday. A 26-year-old man, Naing Lin Tun, was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed hotel in Naypyitaw, the capital city.

The operation, described as meticulous and delicate, involved locating Tun with an endoscopic camera before carefully extracting him through a jackhammered hole. The dramatic rescue unfolded nearly 108 hours after the quake struck, illustrating the dire circumstances the nation is grappling with.

The quake's wide-reaching impact not only leveled infrastructure in Myanmar but also caused destruction in nearby Thailand. With 2,719 confirmed dead and thousands more displaced, international aid rolls in from Australia, India, and several other countries to support the monumental relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)