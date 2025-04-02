Miraculous Rescue Amid Myanmar's Catastrophic Quake Aftermath
In Myanmar, rescue teams saved Naing Lin Tun from a collapsed hotel after five days under rubble following a massive earthquake. The 7.7 magnitude quake has tragically claimed 2,719 lives, left thousands injured, and exacerbated the nation's humanitarian crisis. Efforts continue globally to provide aid.
- Country:
- Thailand
Amid the ongoing devastation following a massive earthquake in Myanmar, rescue teams achieved a rare moment of hope early Wednesday. A 26-year-old man, Naing Lin Tun, was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed hotel in Naypyitaw, the capital city.
The operation, described as meticulous and delicate, involved locating Tun with an endoscopic camera before carefully extracting him through a jackhammered hole. The dramatic rescue unfolded nearly 108 hours after the quake struck, illustrating the dire circumstances the nation is grappling with.
The quake's wide-reaching impact not only leveled infrastructure in Myanmar but also caused destruction in nearby Thailand. With 2,719 confirmed dead and thousands more displaced, international aid rolls in from Australia, India, and several other countries to support the monumental relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia
Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters
Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Bill Gates for Strategic Collaboration
ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe
Pakistani Woman Seema Haider Welcomes Baby in India Amid Legal Saga