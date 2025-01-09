Mediators Struggle for Ceasefire Amid Persistent Hostilities

U.S. and Arab mediators are making headway in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. However, significant hurdles remain before a deal can be finalized, Palestinian sources reported on Thursday. As ceasefire talks continue in Qatar, the conflict claimed 17 more lives on the same day, according to Palestinian medics.

The death toll from Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip has now reached 70 in the last 24 hours, as per the territory's health ministry. Key diplomatic players, including Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt, are intensifying efforts to end the 15-month-long conflict and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas before President Joe Biden's term ends.

Despite extensive negotiations, no agreement has yet been reached. The talks, focused on resolving long-standing differences, represent the most serious effort so far to bridge the divide. Stumbling blocks remain, such as the conditions under which Hamas will release its hostages and Israel's stance on military operations in Gaza.

