China Addresses HMPV Concerns Amid Rising Cases
China's foreign ministry confirms ongoing communication with WHO about HMPV cases. HMPV is an established virus in humans for over 60 years. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson, assures that cases are aligned with global patterns and are self-limiting, discouraging alarmist perspectives.
The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Friday its active communication with the World Health Organization concerning the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), amid increasing cases in the country.
Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, emphasized the longstanding presence of HMPV in humans, assuring that the Chinese government prioritizes the health of both locals and foreigners. He highlighted that China's CDC reports high levels of HMPV cases, consistent with other northern hemisphere regions.
Guo criticized alarmist approaches to common viruses, underlining the self-limiting nature of HMPV infections. The WHO had also reported that no unusual outbreak patterns were detected, following discussions with Chinese officials.
