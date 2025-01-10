Left Menu

Germany's First Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak in 40 Years

Germany has experienced its first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly 40 years, affecting water buffalo near Berlin. Local authorities have euthanized the animals and established exclusion and monitoring zones. Investigations are ongoing, but no national or international measures are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:27 IST
Germany's First Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak in 40 Years
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has confirmed its first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly four decades. The outbreak, occurring among a herd of water buffalo near Berlin, poses a significant challenge for local agriculture.

Authorities have responded swiftly, euthanizing affected animals and establishing a 3-kilometre exclusion zone, alongside a broader 10-kilometre monitoring area, to prevent further spread. A federal agricultural ministry spokesperson emphasized that no animals or products can leave these zones.

The origin of the outbreak remains under investigation, although no broader national or international measures are currently planned. Germany, along with the EU, is officially recognized as free of the disease, which is prevalent in parts of Asia, Africa, and South America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025