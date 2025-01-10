Germany's First Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak in 40 Years
Germany has experienced its first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly 40 years, affecting water buffalo near Berlin. Local authorities have euthanized the animals and established exclusion and monitoring zones. Investigations are ongoing, but no national or international measures are planned.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has confirmed its first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly four decades. The outbreak, occurring among a herd of water buffalo near Berlin, poses a significant challenge for local agriculture.
Authorities have responded swiftly, euthanizing affected animals and establishing a 3-kilometre exclusion zone, alongside a broader 10-kilometre monitoring area, to prevent further spread. A federal agricultural ministry spokesperson emphasized that no animals or products can leave these zones.
The origin of the outbreak remains under investigation, although no broader national or international measures are currently planned. Germany, along with the EU, is officially recognized as free of the disease, which is prevalent in parts of Asia, Africa, and South America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
