Tragedy Strikes at West Bengal Hospital: Expired IV Fluids Blamed

A woman has died and four others are in critical condition at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, allegedly due to expired intravenous fluids. An investigation has been launched, while the Chief Minister oversees the probe into the tragedy that has spurred protests against the hospital's authorities.

Updated: 11-01-2025 23:19 IST
A tragedy unfolded at a government hospital in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal, where a woman has died following the reported administration of expired intravenous fluids. Four others remain in critical condition.

The hospital's use of expired Ringer's Lactate IV solution is under scrutiny as the cause of the adverse outcomes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has personally taken charge of the investigation, demanding a swift report on the matter from the health department.

The incident has sparked outrage, with protesters blaming the state government and hospital authorities for negligence, holding demonstrations outside the hospital. Meanwhile, the health department has halted the use of related medicines pending further test results.

