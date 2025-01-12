Left Menu

Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital

The youth and student factions of the CPI(M) protested at Midnapore Medical College, demanding accountability for a woman's death, which allegedly resulted from expired intravenous fluid. Four others fell seriously ill following childbirth. The state has initiated an investigation, with a 13-member panel appointed to examine the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:12 IST
Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protesters from the youth and student wings of the CPI(M) gathered in front of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, voicing their demands for justice after a patient's death, allegedly caused by expired IV fluid.

The woman's demise and the critical condition of four others following childbirth has raised serious concerns. The state health department has ordered an investigation into the incident, deploying a 13-member panel to scrutinize the hospital's protocols.

Leading the demonstration, DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee, called for accountability, emphasizing the need for immediate action against those deemed responsible. The protest included a temporary road blockade to amplify their demands for justice and systemic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025