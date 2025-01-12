Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital

Protesters from the youth and student wings of the CPI(M) gathered in front of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, voicing their demands for justice after a patient's death, allegedly caused by expired IV fluid.

The woman's demise and the critical condition of four others following childbirth has raised serious concerns. The state health department has ordered an investigation into the incident, deploying a 13-member panel to scrutinize the hospital's protocols.

Leading the demonstration, DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee, called for accountability, emphasizing the need for immediate action against those deemed responsible. The protest included a temporary road blockade to amplify their demands for justice and systemic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)