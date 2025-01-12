Left Menu

Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: Expired IV Fluids Lead to Critical Conditions

Three women in critical condition after childbirth at a Paschim Medinipur hospital in West Bengal, allegedly from expired IV fluids, are being moved to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. One woman who improved remains at the local hospital while a committee investigates the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:19 IST
Three women are in critical condition following childbirth at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, reportedly due to expired intravenous fluids. Their deteriorating health has led authorities to transfer them to a Kolkata facility, according to a senior official.

An improvement in the condition of another woman allows her to stay at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, the health department has launched an investigation with a 13-member committee due to a woman's death and others critically affected after childbirth.

The state administration is facilitating the urgent transfer of the three women to SSKM hospital through a 'green corridor'. They will be transported in ALS ambulances equipped with necessary support systems, as beds are prepared for their arrival in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

