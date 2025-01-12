Left Menu

The Melatonin Debate: Sleep Solution or Temporary Relief?

Melatonin supplements have become popular among individuals facing sleep issues as a natural remedy. While they are perceived as safe, experts advise focusing on good sleep hygiene and psychological therapies like CBT. Long-term use may lead to side effects, and underlying conditions may necessitate professional consultation.

Updated: 12-01-2025 17:50 IST

Faced with sleep issues, 35-year-old Shruti Nagpal experimented with melatonin gummies and found initial relief. However, experts warn that melatonin isn't a magic fix for sleep disorders.

Health professionals emphasize 'sleep hygiene' and suggest therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy for underlying conditions. Melatonin is advised only for short-term use or shift workers.

Experts caution that extended use can have side effects and stress the importance of consulting healthcare providers before using these supplements.



