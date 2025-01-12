The Melatonin Debate: Sleep Solution or Temporary Relief?

Faced with sleep issues, 35-year-old Shruti Nagpal experimented with melatonin gummies and found initial relief. However, experts warn that melatonin isn't a magic fix for sleep disorders.

Health professionals emphasize 'sleep hygiene' and suggest therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy for underlying conditions. Melatonin is advised only for short-term use or shift workers.

Experts caution that extended use can have side effects and stress the importance of consulting healthcare providers before using these supplements.

(With inputs from agencies.)