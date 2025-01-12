Tragic Tale: A California Man's Raw Milk Catastrophe

A California man's attempt to boost his cats' health with raw milk resulted in a heartbreaking loss after the animals contracted the H5N1 bird flu virus.

Joseph Journell of San Bernardino lost two cats and had a third severely affected, after feeding them unpasteurised milk recalled for containing the virus, prompting a demand for compensation.

Journell is represented by Seattle food safety lawyer Ilana Korchia in a bid to recover more than USD 12,000 spent on veterinary care, as Raw Farm owner Mark McAfee disputes the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)