Tragic Tale: A California Man's Raw Milk Catastrophe
California resident Joseph Journell tragically lost two cats after they consumed raw milk tainted with the H5N1 bird flu virus. Despite intentions to improve his pets' health using unpasteurised milk from Raw Farm, San Bernardino, the decision led to the death of Alexander and Tuxsie, with another cat, Big Boy, significantly affected. Journell is seeking compensation from Raw Farm owner Mark McAfee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:42 IST
A California man's attempt to boost his cats' health with raw milk resulted in a heartbreaking loss after the animals contracted the H5N1 bird flu virus.
Joseph Journell of San Bernardino lost two cats and had a third severely affected, after feeding them unpasteurised milk recalled for containing the virus, prompting a demand for compensation.
Journell is represented by Seattle food safety lawyer Ilana Korchia in a bid to recover more than USD 12,000 spent on veterinary care, as Raw Farm owner Mark McAfee disputes the claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
