Left Menu

Odisha Joins Ayushman Bharat: A New Era in Healthcare

Odisha has become the 34th state to join the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, a change following the BJP's rise to power. The initiative replaces the state's previous scheme, promising comprehensive healthcare benefits to a wider demographic, notably women and seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:09 IST
Odisha Joins Ayushman Bharat: A New Era in Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Odisha has formally joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, becoming the 34th state to implement the national health insurance program. The move comes seven months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in the state.

The initiative was marked by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Odisha government's health department and the National Health Authority (NHA) in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the decision and took a jab at the previous BJD government for excluding the state's citizens from the scheme's benefits.

The BJP-led administration, having replaced the BJD's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, is set to integrate both schemes for broader coverage. Odisha's new health strategy aims to provide annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family, with an extra provision for women, covering an estimated 1.03 crore families across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025