Odisha Joins Ayushman Bharat: A New Era in Healthcare

In a significant policy shift, Odisha has formally joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, becoming the 34th state to implement the national health insurance program. The move comes seven months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in the state.

The initiative was marked by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Odisha government's health department and the National Health Authority (NHA) in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the decision and took a jab at the previous BJD government for excluding the state's citizens from the scheme's benefits.

The BJP-led administration, having replaced the BJD's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, is set to integrate both schemes for broader coverage. Odisha's new health strategy aims to provide annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family, with an extra provision for women, covering an estimated 1.03 crore families across the state.

