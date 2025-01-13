AIG Hospitals Invests Rs 800 Crore in Southeast Asia's First DynamicARC Proton Therapy System

In a major stride towards advanced cancer treatment, AIG Hospitals has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore in a dedicated oncology centre. This will include the acquisition of Southeast Asia's pioneering DynamicARC Proton Therapy System from Belgium-based IBA.

The state-of-the-art technique is tailored to deliver precise radiation to tumors, minimizing harm to surrounding healthy tissues, setting a milestone in cancer care in India.

Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy emphasized that this advancement aligns with AIG Hospitals' vision of world-class cancer care, now more accessible with their upcoming 300-bed oncology centre in Hyderabad.

