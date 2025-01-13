Left Menu

AIG Hospitals Invests Rs 800 Crore in Southeast Asia's First DynamicARC Proton Therapy System

AIG Hospitals is set to invest Rs 800 crore in a new oncology centre featuring Southeast Asia's first DynamicARC Proton Therapy System. The system, sourced from Belgium's IBA, highlights the hospital's commitment to advanced cancer care, offering precise radiation treatment that minimizes damage to healthy tissues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST
In a major stride towards advanced cancer treatment, AIG Hospitals has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore in a dedicated oncology centre. This will include the acquisition of Southeast Asia's pioneering DynamicARC Proton Therapy System from Belgium-based IBA.

The state-of-the-art technique is tailored to deliver precise radiation to tumors, minimizing harm to surrounding healthy tissues, setting a milestone in cancer care in India.

Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy emphasized that this advancement aligns with AIG Hospitals' vision of world-class cancer care, now more accessible with their upcoming 300-bed oncology centre in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

