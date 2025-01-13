Left Menu

Rising HMPV Cases in Puducherry: A Growing Concern

A third child has tested positive for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Puducherry, raising the total cases to three. The child, admitted to JIPMER with symptoms including fever and cough, is reportedly recovering well. The Puducherry government is enhancing infrastructure in state hospitals to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:23 IST
Puducherry health officials reported another case of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to three children.

The latest case is a child admitted to JIPMER on January 10 with symptoms such as fever and cough. Authorities confirmed that the child is recovering positively.

The Puducherry government is actively enhancing infrastructure in its state-run hospitals to better manage and respond to the increasing cases of HMPV, as noted by the Director of Medical Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

