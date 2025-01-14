Balancing Hormones: Contraceptives and Cancer Risk Unveiled

Women often fear that hormonal contraceptives pose significant cancer risks, but recent research by the University of Queensland and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute aims to dispel these worries.

The study, which analyzed over 1 million Australian women, confirms that long-acting contraceptives like IUDs offer similar cancer risk levels as the pill, neither enhancing nor diminishing the risk significantly.

While slight increases in breast cancer risk are associated with all hormonal contraceptives, the benefits, such as reduced risk of endometrial and ovarian cancers, often outweigh these concerns, supporting their safe use.

(With inputs from agencies.)