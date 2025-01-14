Left Menu

Medical Student's Desperate Act Sparks Concerns

A first-year MD medicine resident at King George's Medical University attempted suicide by jumping off her hostel roof. Currently receiving treatment at the university's trauma centre, her condition is critical. Preliminary findings suggest job dissatisfaction as a motive. Police and college administration are investigating further details.

A first-year MD medicine student from King George's Medical University attempted suicide by leaping off her hostel's rooftop on Tuesday, authorities revealed.

The student, who remains in critical condition, is receiving intensive treatment at the university's trauma centre, confirmed Dr. Sudhir Singh, the media spokesperson for KGMU.

Initial investigations point to job dissatisfaction as a possible motive behind the drastic step. Police, alongside the college administration, are interrogating other hostel residents for further insights.

