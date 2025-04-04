Left Menu

Harvard Faces Federal Funding Threat Amid Antisemitism Investigation

The Trump administration has issued a list of demands to Harvard University, conditional on the receipt of nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts, amid an investigation into campus antisemitism. The demands call for policy changes and increased enforcement of antisemitism guidelines.

Updated: 04-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:15 IST
Harvard Faces Federal Funding Threat Amid Antisemitism Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark ultimatum, the Trump administration has placed nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University on the line. This move follows a comprehensive investigation into alleged antisemitism on the prestigious campus, compelling Harvard to meet a series of outlined demands.

On Thursday, three federal agencies issued a formal letter to Harvard's president, outlining the prerequisites necessary to maintain financial ties with the government. Clad in pressing language, the letter accuses Harvard of failing to protect its students and faculty from antisemitic harassment and urges immediate corrective actions.

Noteworthy among these demands are calls to reassess campus speech policies and to ensure stringent enforcement of existing anti-discrimination measures. The situation mirrors a precedent set with Columbia University and signals broader federal scrutiny of higher education institutions' response to antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

