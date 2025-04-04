Left Menu

Tragic Delhi Suicide Sparks Investigation into Harassment Claims

A woman in Delhi's Uttam Nagar allegedly committed suicide, leaving a note accusing a man named Akash and his family of harassment. A case has been registered against Akash, who is absconding. The victim's family and authorities are investigating further to gather more evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:56 IST
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was found dead by suicide at her home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police sources revealed on Friday. A note she left behind accused a man and his family of harassment, triggering a police case.

The accused, identified as Akash, is reportedly on the run after being charged with abetment. The victim, found hanging in her home on March 29, had inscribed Akash's mobile number and a warning message on the wall.

The woman, who lived with her family, was home with her sister when the incident occurred. According to her sister Pooja, the deceased worked at a boutique and assisted at a school but faced harassment from the accused, even at work. Police are actively attempting to locate Akash as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

