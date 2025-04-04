Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: Investigation Launched into Pune Hospital Incident

A pregnant woman's death in Pune has sparked outrage and led to a government-ordered investigation. Allegedly denied admission for not paying an advance deposit, the case has prompted assurances of accountability from Maharashtra officials. The incident has drawn criticism, protests, and a police presence at the hospital.

Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:03 IST
The unfortunate death of a pregnant woman in Pune has prompted a detailed governmental investigation and public outcry, after allegations emerged that she was denied hospital admission for lack of advance payment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a comprehensive probe, led by expert doctors, is underway to ensure transparency and justice.

The incident, involving a BJP official's relative, has led to protests and criticism of the hospital, which has denied the allegations. Authorities stress the importance of fair treatment for all patients.

