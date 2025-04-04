Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: Investigation Launched into Pune Hospital Incident

The unfortunate death of a pregnant woman in Pune has prompted a detailed governmental investigation and public outcry, after allegations emerged that she was denied hospital admission for lack of advance payment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a comprehensive probe, led by expert doctors, is underway to ensure transparency and justice.

The incident, involving a BJP official's relative, has led to protests and criticism of the hospital, which has denied the allegations. Authorities stress the importance of fair treatment for all patients.

