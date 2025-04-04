Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Domestic Dispute: Man's Death Sparks Investigation

Raj Kumar Gupta, a 28-year-old man, was found dead, allegedly having hanged himself following an argument with his wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, gathering evidence after discovering his body hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence.

  Country:
  • India

In a somber development, police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have reported the death of a 28-year-old man, Raj Kumar Gupta, who allegedly hanged himself. The incident follows a heated argument with his wife, which reportedly led him to the tragic action.

Authorities discovered Gupta's body hanging from a ceiling fan at his home on the second floor in Bedua locality. The police were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene, subsequently sending the body for a post-mortem examination. The incident was reported on Friday, though it occurred the prior evening.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the argument with his wife might have driven Gupta to take this extreme measure. Legal proceedings have been initiated as police continue to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

