Tragic Hospital Attack: Nurse Faces Life-Changing Injuries

A nurse of Indian origin, Achamma Cherian, is battling severe injuries after being attacked at the Royal Oldham Hospital in Greater Manchester. The incident occurred during her night shift at the Acute Medical Unit.

Authorities have arrested 37-year-old Rumon Haque in connection with the attack, holding him on charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court next month as investigations continue.

The attack has sparked reactions from public figures, including UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who emphasized the need for a safe working environment for health workers. Hospital officials express solidarity with the victim's family, ensuring operations continue unhindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)