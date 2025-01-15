Left Menu

Tragic Hospital Attack: Nurse Faces Life-Changing Injuries

Achamma Cherian, an Indian-origin nurse, was seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Royal Oldham Hospital, Manchester. Suspect Rumon Haque has been charged with attempted murder. The incident has prompted significant reactions and condemned violence against NHS staff. The hospital remains operational despite the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:26 IST
Tragic Hospital Attack: Nurse Faces Life-Changing Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A nurse of Indian origin, Achamma Cherian, is battling severe injuries after being attacked at the Royal Oldham Hospital in Greater Manchester. The incident occurred during her night shift at the Acute Medical Unit.

Authorities have arrested 37-year-old Rumon Haque in connection with the attack, holding him on charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court next month as investigations continue.

The attack has sparked reactions from public figures, including UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who emphasized the need for a safe working environment for health workers. Hospital officials express solidarity with the victim's family, ensuring operations continue unhindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025