Left Menu

Defending Health Initiatives & Regulatory Moves in the US

The article provides an overview of recent health events: Democratic-led states defend a Biden rule for DACA immigrants' healthcare, US regulators propose reducing nicotine in cigarettes, FDA bans Red No.3 in food, and UnitedHealth's delayed report after an exec's murder. Other topics include a halted blood pressure treatment trial, a global obesity diagnosis proposal, Germany's foot-and-mouth control, AbbVie's psychiatric investment caution, post-wildfire health issues, and Gilead's HIV patent settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:29 IST
Defending Health Initiatives & Regulatory Moves in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent health developments spotlight significant regulatory, legal, and scientific actions advancing within the United States and internationally. Democratic-led states are standing in defense of a Biden-era healthcare rule aiding DACA immigrants, anticipating a lack of support from the incoming Trump administration.

The U.S. FDA is shown taking unprecedented steps to curb cigarette nicotine levels alongside banning a cancer-linked food dye, Red No. 3, in a move aimed at reducing public health risks. Despite adversities like the murder of an executive, UnitedHealth is poised to meet Wall Street expectations, highlighting resilience amidst corporate challenges.

In medical research, a pivotal trial for a potential blood pressure treatment has been paused over safety concerns, and experts globally advocate for refined obesity diagnosis methods. Even as Germany deals with foot-and-mouth disease, AbbVie refines its drug development strategies. Reports from Colorado emphasize health challenges extending post-wildfire, while a billion-dollar dispute over HIV prevention patents reaches a settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025