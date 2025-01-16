Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrants' Perilous Journey to Spain

A tragic incident involving the drowning of 50 migrants en route to Spain from West Africa has been reported by Walking Borders. The authorities rescued 36 people, but the fate of the remaining passengers remains grim. Urgent calls for action have been made to prevent more tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:56 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrants' Perilous Journey to Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A migrant rights group, Walking Borders, reported on Thursday that up to 50 migrants may have drowned while attempting to reach Spain from West Africa by boat. The tragedy unfolded after Moroccan authorities rescued 36 individuals from a vessel that had left Mauritania on January 2, carrying 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis.

The alarming number of migrant deaths in 2024 has reached 10,457, an average of 30 people daily, as many attempt the perilous Atlantic crossing from countries like Mauritania and Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands. Walking Borders highlighted they had notified all relevant authorities about the missing boat six days prior, yet search efforts remained insufficient.

Amidst calls for action, Canary Islands' regional leader Fernando Clavijo expressed his condolences and urged Europe to prevent further loss of life. Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno confirmed that 44 of the drowned migrants were Pakistani nationals, who had endured 13 days at sea without rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025