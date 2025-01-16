Tanzania Reports No Marburg Virus Cases Amid WHO Concerns
Tanzania's health minister, Jenista Mhagama, announced that no one in the country tested positive for the Marburg virus despite WHO's concerns after reports of suspected cases. Tanzania had earlier experienced its first outbreak in 2023, and measures have been put in place to strengthen disease surveillance.
Updated: 16-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:42 IST
Tanzania's government has confirmed that no residents have tested positive for the Marburg virus, addressing concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Health Minister Jenista Mhagama stated that, as of January 15, 2025, all laboratory tests returned negative, after suspected cases were reported in the Kagera region.
The Marburg virus, with symptoms similar to Ebola, prompted swift governmental action, including expert deployment and lab testing. WHO has recommended sending samples to international labs, while reaffirming its support for Tanzania.
