Tanzania Reports No Marburg Virus Cases Amid WHO Concerns

Tanzania's government has confirmed that no residents have tested positive for the Marburg virus, addressing concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama stated that, as of January 15, 2025, all laboratory tests returned negative, after suspected cases were reported in the Kagera region.

The Marburg virus, with symptoms similar to Ebola, prompted swift governmental action, including expert deployment and lab testing. WHO has recommended sending samples to international labs, while reaffirming its support for Tanzania.

(With inputs from agencies.)