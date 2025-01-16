WHO's Future Funding Under Threat as Trump Returns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a call for $1.5 billion in funding to tackle health crises worldwide, just days before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President raises concerns over future financial support.

The U.S. has historically been a major donor to the WHO, contributing significantly to both its emergency response budget and overall funding. However, with Trump's return, there is apprehension about potential cuts, reminiscent of his first tenure, affecting global health efforts.

Sources close to Trump's transition team suggest the administration might reconsider its position with the WHO, posing a significant financial threat. Public health experts emphasize the need for strategic adjustments to maintain essential funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)