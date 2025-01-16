Left Menu

WHO's Future Funding Under Threat as Trump Returns

The World Health Organization (WHO) urgently seeks $1.5 billion to address health emergencies globally. As President Trump prepares to take office again, concerns mount over potential cuts to U.S. funding, which significantly supports WHO. The organization braces for risk with major donors, particularly the U.S., possibly withdrawing financial support.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a call for $1.5 billion in funding to tackle health crises worldwide, just days before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President raises concerns over future financial support.

The U.S. has historically been a major donor to the WHO, contributing significantly to both its emergency response budget and overall funding. However, with Trump's return, there is apprehension about potential cuts, reminiscent of his first tenure, affecting global health efforts.

Sources close to Trump's transition team suggest the administration might reconsider its position with the WHO, posing a significant financial threat. Public health experts emphasize the need for strategic adjustments to maintain essential funding.

