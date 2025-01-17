Left Menu

Forging the Future: US-India Partnership in Health and Pharma Innovation

The US-India partnership is pivotal in global health and pharmaceutical innovation, emphasized by Dr. Rahul Gupta of the ONDCP. He highlights the need for cooperation on drug policy, public health, and pharmaceutical supply chains to tackle pressing global challenges.

Updated: 17-01-2025 10:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

For the world to address critical challenges, the US-India partnership in public health and pharma innovation is crucial, according to Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the ONDCP.

Dr. Gupta emphasized the urgency for these nations to sustain and elevate their cooperation, as it embodies the fusion of East and West in solving global issues.

The collaboration covers drug policy, public health strategies, and future healthcare supply chains, stressing the importance of joint efforts and technological advances for more accessible drug discovery and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

