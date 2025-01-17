Kejriwal Slams Ayushman Bharat as India's 'Biggest Scam'

In a heated assertion on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party's leader Arvind Kejriwal branded the Ayushman Bharat health initiative as the 'biggest scam' in India. This remark followed the Supreme Court's stay on a directive that required the Delhi government to implement the health scheme.

During a press briefing where he introduced AAP's new public transport concessions for students, Kejriwal sharply criticized the Centre over the disputed scheme. He declared satisfaction that the Supreme Court's stance aligned with his long-held view of Ayushman Bharat as a ruse.

The Supreme Court's recent decision comes amid ongoing friction between Delhi's administration and the central government regarding the scheme's rollout in the capital. While the program has been operational in numerous states, Delhi has resisted its full adoption, opting instead to challenge an earlier high court ruling pushing for its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)