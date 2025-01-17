Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams Ayushman Bharat as India's 'Biggest Scam'

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, criticized the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, labeling it the nation's biggest scam after the Supreme Court paused a mandate requiring Delhi to join the program. Kejriwal contends the scheme will be revealed as fraudulent when scrutinized, contrary to its implementation in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assertion on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party's leader Arvind Kejriwal branded the Ayushman Bharat health initiative as the 'biggest scam' in India. This remark followed the Supreme Court's stay on a directive that required the Delhi government to implement the health scheme.

During a press briefing where he introduced AAP's new public transport concessions for students, Kejriwal sharply criticized the Centre over the disputed scheme. He declared satisfaction that the Supreme Court's stance aligned with his long-held view of Ayushman Bharat as a ruse.

The Supreme Court's recent decision comes amid ongoing friction between Delhi's administration and the central government regarding the scheme's rollout in the capital. While the program has been operational in numerous states, Delhi has resisted its full adoption, opting instead to challenge an earlier high court ruling pushing for its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

